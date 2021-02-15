STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Working on Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' first look, will present soon, confirms Boney Kapoor

The film was originally planned to be released for Deepavali 2021 but got delayed due to the pandemic. 

Published: 15th February 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai.

Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai. (Photo | Cinema Express)

By Online Desk

After a year of waiting and frustration, Producer Boney Kapoor has finally delivered the good news to 'Thala' Ajith Kumar fans on Monday.

He confirmed that work on 'Valimai' first look has begun and will be out soon. He also asked fans to bear with the team keeping the best interest of the film.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Kapoor said, "Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film “Valimai”. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film."

'Valimai', directed by 'Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru' fame Vinoth, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The team had previously worked together in the film 'Nerkonda Paarvai', Tamil remake of 'Pink', in 2019.

With the last update of the film coming more than a year ago, fans were disappointed with the team's decision to prolong the release of the first look further. On the other hand, the team was keener on canning all the footage before beginning the promotions. 

Earlier, during the ongoing second Test match between India and England, taking place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was in for a surprise when one of the fans near the boundary asked him about a movie update.

The fans have been demanding an update on social media by trending hashtags.

