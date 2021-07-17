STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Vikram' first day shoot felt like a high school reunion: Kamal Haasan

In 'Vikram', Kamal Haasan will be sharing the screen space with two of the South cinema's biggest names -- Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Published: 17th July 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

First look of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' (Photo | Kamal Haasan, Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: South superstar Kamal Haasan has kickstarted shooting for his latest movie, titled "Vikram", and said the first day on the film's set felt like a "high school reunion".

The film, produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, was announced last year on his birthday on November 7.

Touted as an high-octane action drama, the Tamil-language movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Master' fame.

The 66-year-old actor will be sharing the screen space with two of the South cinema's biggest names -- Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Haasan shared a video from the film's first day ceremony, held on Friday, July 17, 2021.

In the 49-second clip, Haasan, Sethupathi, Kanagaraj and the crew of "Vikram" are seen performing puja and setting the camera at the office of Raaj Kamal Films International.

"Day one of VIKRAM. Felt like a High school reunion. In the past 50 years this is the longest I have been away from film shootings. Many film makers have not seen action for nearly a year," Haasan tweeted.

"I welcome all my comrades from all echelons back to work at RKFI. Especially Mr.Lokesh and his enthusiastic team and my talented brothers, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil," he added.

Responding to the veteran actor's post, Kanagaraj said the most memorable moment of his life was to say 'action' to Haasan.

"Saying the word 'Action' to you is surreal to me sir...Will preserve this memory forever and ever! Thank you & more love to you sir," he said.

Last week, Haasan and Kanagaraj had shared the official poster of the film on social media.

The poster features Haasan, Sethupathi and Faasil's in monochrome close-up shots.

"Vikram" is expected to be released in 2022.

Anirudh Ravichander is creating the music score for film while Girish Ganagadharan is the cinematographer.

