STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Manikandan of 'Jai Bhim' fame makes his debut as director

'Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham', which has won awards at various international film festivals, has already received acclaim from many quarters, including the film industry.
 

Published: 30th January 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Actor and screenwriter Manikandan

Actor and screenwriter Manikandan

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor and screenwriter Manikandan, whose outstanding performance in the courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim' came in for a lot of critical appreciation, has now made his debut as a director with 'Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham'.

The film, which is produced by Shashank Vennelakanti on behalf of G&K Vahinee Productions, has been released on Sony Liv. 'Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham', which has won awards at various international film festivals, has already received acclaim from many quarters, including the film industry.

Starring Delhi Ganesh, Manikandan, Mirchi Vijay, Aadhavan, RJ Shivshankari, Rakendu Mouli, Praveen Raja and Shobana, the film is a collection of beautiful and emotional moments of life. The life of someone who is being pushed from work to retirement changes drastically, when he meets an unemployed young man.

ALSO READ | 'Jai Bhim' wins three awards at Noida International Film Festival

What happens next is what 'Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham' is all about. Vishal Venkat, the director of the recently released film 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manithargal' is one of the members of the 'Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham' direction team.

Producer Shashank Vennelakanti is a famous writer in Telugu cinema. R Vasantha Kumar has handled the cinematography of 'Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham' and Radhan and Pavan have composed the music for the film. Rajesh Ramakrishnan has done the editing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manikandan Jai Bhim Debut director Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp