Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller' announcement sets new record

By IANS

CHENNAI: The official announcement video of Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller' has created a new record in Tamil cinema by becoming the first-ever announcement video to garner over 5.5 million cumulative views in a matter of just 24 hours.

Directed by filmmaker Arun Matheswaran, the period film is to feature actor Dhanush in the lead.

Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi pic.twitter.com/lS8OMSh4I9 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 2, 2022

Expectations from this film, which is being presented by Sathya Jyothi Films's T. G. Thyagarajan and produced by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, are huge.

The views of the announcement video, which was released on Saturday, rose to over 11 million on Monday, with over 66,000 people giving it the thumbs-up sign.

The movie will feature a musical score by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Cinematography is by Shreyaas Krishna and dialogues are by Madhan Karky.

The movie made on a grand scale is a period film set against the backdrop of the 1930s-40s and will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.