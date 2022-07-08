WATCH | Action-packed teaser of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' is out

By Online Desk

And the much-awaited teaser for the upcoming big budget historical drama Ponniyin Selvan -1 (PS-1) is out! It was released at a launch event in Chennai Trade Centre at 6 PM.

The over-one-minute-long video is action-packed and is sure to pique fans' curiousity further.. Viwers can get a feel of the war, and other sequences set in the Chola dynasty. The visuals too from what we can look stunning.

Actors Suriya, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, and Rakshit Shetty launched the Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada teasers, respectively.

The film features a massive ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Parthiban, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Prabhu, among others. In the past few days, the makers have released the character posters of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Queen Nandini and Trisha as Princess Kundavai.

Earlier this week, the posters of several actor-characters were released by the makers as part of the film's promotions.

The team unveiled a motion poster saying ‘The Cholas are coming’, with a flag waving.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.

Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part film which is based on the epic book of the same name, authored by Kalki.

The first part is scheduled to release on September 30.

Backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Recently, Tips Music bagged the audio rights of Ponniyin Selvan for Rs 25 crores. Announcing the same, the makers took to Twitter and wrote, "We are happy to announce @tipsofficial have acquired the AUDIO RIGHTS of our ambitious project #PS1 in all languages."

ALSO READ | Actor Vikram hospitalised ahead of 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' teaser launch