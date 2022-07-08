STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Action-packed teaser of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' is out

Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part film which is based on the epic book of the same name, authored by Kalki.

Published: 08th July 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

ponniyin-selvan

Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, and Vikram in 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' . (Trailer screengrabs)

By Online Desk

And the much-awaited teaser for the upcoming big budget historical drama Ponniyin Selvan -1 (PS-1) is out! It was released at a launch event in Chennai Trade Centre at 6 PM.

The over-one-minute-long video is action-packed and is sure to pique fans' curiousity further.. Viwers can get a feel of the war, and other sequences set in the Chola dynasty. The visuals too from what we can look stunning.

Actors Suriya, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, and Rakshit Shetty launched the Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada teasers, respectively.

The film features a massive ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Parthiban, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Prabhu, among others. In the past few days, the makers have released the character posters of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Queen Nandini and Trisha as Princess Kundavai.

Earlier this week, the posters of several actor-characters were released by the makers as part of the film's promotions.

The team unveiled a motion poster saying ‘The Cholas are coming’, with a flag waving.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.

Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part film which is based on the epic book of the same name, authored by Kalki.

The first part is scheduled to release on September 30. 

Backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Recently, Tips Music bagged the audio rights of Ponniyin Selvan for Rs 25 crores. Announcing the same, the makers took to Twitter and wrote, "We are happy to announce @tipsofficial have acquired the AUDIO RIGHTS  of our ambitious project #PS1  in all languages."

ALSO READ | Actor Vikram hospitalised ahead of 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' teaser launch

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponniyin Selvan Ponniyin Selvan -1 Ponniyin Selvan teaser Vikram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Karthi Trisha Jayaram Parthiban Mani Ratnam Madras Talkies Lyca Entertainment Cholas
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp