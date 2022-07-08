STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vikram hospitalised with mild chest discomfort; 'he's clinically stable,' says doctor

The actor's spokesperson took to Twitter to dispel rumours about his health status.

Published: 08th July 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

vikram_1

Actor Vikram. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram has been reportedly admitted to Kauvery Hospital after experiencing mild chest discomfort. He is undergoing treatment for the same as said by the actor's spokesperson who took to Twitter to dispel rumours.

Vikram's son and actor Dhruv too shared a similar message on one of his social media handles. He stated that his father would likely be discharged in a day.

"Actor Vikram was evaluated and treated by a team of our specualist doctors. He did not have cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable and will be discharged from hospital soon", read a medical bulletin from Kauvery Hospital.

Vikram is part of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan Part-1' (PS-1), for which the teaser was released today evening. He is also part of 'Cobra', a mega-budget action thriller directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. 

ALSO READ | Teaser of 'Ponniyin Selvan Part-1' out now!

