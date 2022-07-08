Vikram hospitalised with mild chest discomfort; 'he's clinically stable,' says doctor

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram has been reportedly admitted to Kauvery Hospital after experiencing mild chest discomfort. He is undergoing treatment for the same as said by the actor's spokesperson who took to Twitter to dispel rumours.

Dear fans and wellwishers,

Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect.

That being said, we request you to give him 1/2 — Suryanarayanan M (@sooriaruna) July 8, 2022

Vikram's son and actor Dhruv too shared a similar message on one of his social media handles. He stated that his father would likely be discharged in a day.

"Actor Vikram was evaluated and treated by a team of our specualist doctors. He did not have cardiac arrest, is currently clinically stable and will be discharged from hospital soon", read a medical bulletin from Kauvery Hospital.

Vikram is part of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan Part-1' (PS-1), for which the teaser was released today evening. He is also part of 'Cobra', a mega-budget action thriller directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

