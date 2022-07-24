Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil actor-director T. Rajendar says son Simbu's marriage is up to God

The multi-faceted writer and actor said that he was praying to God, irrespective of religion, to send a good daughter-in-law to his family.
 

Simbu with his parents (File Photo)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Well-known director, actor, and producer T.Rajendar, who is also the father of actor Silambarasan says that weddings cannot be finalised by men but by God.

The veteran director, who had gone to the US for advanced medical treatment after he was diagnosed with internal bleeding in the stomach, returned home to Chennai on Friday after making a complete recovery.

On his arrival, he spoke to media persons who asked him when his son Simbu's wedding would take place.

Responding to the question, T. Rajendar said: "Weddings have to be decided by God. Humans cannot finalise it. A film in which my son has played a guest role is hitting screens today. I didn't think that I would land here early this morning. God will grant him a good bride for his good heart."

The multi-faceted writer and actor said that he was praying to God, irrespective of religion, to send a good daughter-in-law to his family.

Simbu had gone to the US to make all the arrangements for his dad's treatment and had returned from the United States after getting to know that his dad had made a complete recovery.

