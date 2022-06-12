'Vikram' success: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan honour Kamal Haasan

By IANS

CHENNAI: Even as news emerged that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer 'Vikram' had become the highest Tamil grossing film of all time in the UK, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on Sunday honoured Kamal Haasan in the presence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the "spectacular success" of the movie.

Posting pictures of them together on Twitter, Chiranjeevi tweeted: "Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of 'Vikram' along with my dearest Sallu Bhai.

"Director Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More power to you!"

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

On June 7, Kamal Haasan gifted director Lokesh Kanakaraj a Lexus ES 300h car. The next day, he presented a Rolex watch from his personal collection to actor Suriya.

Suriya did a cameo in the film as Rolex. It is claimed that Suriya did not take any monetary compensation for his brief appearance in the film.

A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/uAfAM8bVkM — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 8, 2022

The film, which apart from Kamal Haasan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in the lead, continues to do brisk business at the box office the world over.

The film is now in its second week and still going strong, much to the delight of its cast and crew.