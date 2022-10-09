Home Entertainment Tamil

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin baby boys

Nayanthara and Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in a traditional South Indian ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Published: 09th October 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan babies

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with their newborns. (Photo | Vignesh Shivan Twitter)

By Online Desk

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been blessed with twin baby boys. Shivan revealed the news through Twitter and shared pictures of the couple with their newborns.

The director said in his tweet: "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa.  We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our  Uyir & Ulagam."

Nayanthara and Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in a traditional South Indian ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Their star-studded wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others.

Streaming service Netflix recently unveiled a teaser of a documentary on Nayanthara in which she opens up about her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan as well as her passion for cinema. During its global fan event "TUDUM", Netflix showcased exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the couple's June wedding.

On the work front, Nayanthara will reportedly make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan.

VIEW PHOTOS | Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan embody love in first photos of their big day

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Nayanthara babies Nayanthara twins Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's children
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder, dies at 82
Delhi BJP's Parvesh Verma (Photo | Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma/Facebook)
At Delhi event, BJP MP Parvesh Verma calls for 'total boycott' of a community 
Image used for representational purpose only.
Wives of dons likely to rule in Bihar bypolls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a solar-powered 3D projection mapping and heritage lighting show at Sun Temple in Mehsana district. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat’s Modhera is India’s first fully-solar village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp