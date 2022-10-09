Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin baby boys

By Online Desk

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been blessed with twin baby boys. Shivan revealed the news through Twitter and shared pictures of the couple with their newborns.

The director said in his tweet: "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam."

Nayanthara and Shivan tied the knot on June 9 in a traditional South Indian ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Their star-studded wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others.

Streaming service Netflix recently unveiled a teaser of a documentary on Nayanthara in which she opens up about her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan as well as her passion for cinema. During its global fan event "TUDUM", Netflix showcased exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the couple's June wedding.

On the work front, Nayanthara will reportedly make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's 'Jawan', starring Shah Rukh Khan.

