‘Kanguva is a fictional story set in an imaginary world’: Director Shiva

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

The hype around a film’s title reveals usually reaches a crescendo when it is announced. But with the title being revealed as Kanguva, the Siva directorial just became more intriguing and exciting. What is Kanguva? Is it about a mythical hero with superpowers? How are they building the world of Kanguva? Despite being busy with mounting the biggest film of his career, director Siva did find time to answer all our questions and some more.

Siva starts off by explaining the title itself.

“The Tamil word Kangu means fire, and Kanguva means a man with the power of fire,” says Siva, who quickly cautions us to not take it in the literal sense. “The mythology-like setting might lead someone to believe this is a fantasy. However, Kanguva is not a fantasy film and Suriya sir’s character does not have any superpowers.” But then what is the connection with fire? “In ancient times, we used to worship fire, the film uses elements from that,” reveals Siva.

The conversation then veered into the setting of the film. “I have always wanted to create an imaginary world and I managed to realise that dream with Kanguva,” says Siva, adding, “The film is set 1500 years ago, and uses elements from ancient Tamil culture as well as other cultures from all over India. Kanguva is a fictional story set in an imaginary world with strong historical references and facts.”

Films with rich world-building like Kanguva usually demand high technical finesse and extensive art production. Siva says the team is planning to throw light on the world of Kanguva with a making video in the coming months. “The artwork of Kanguva is being crafted in giant laboratory-like spaces, and I can’t wait for the audience to see it,” says an excited Siva.

Coming back to the title announcement video, Siva points out that everything we see in that video is deeply connected to the story. “Right from the dog and the horse to Suriya sir’s mask, these are things that are elemental to the story. The eagle you see at the beginning of the video is very crucial to the story,” reveals Siva.

Apart from releasing the film in 10 languages, the makers are gearing up to release Kanguva in 3D. “There are around seven sequences where the 3D is going to be spectacular,” shares Siva. With almost fifty per cent of the production completed, Kanguva is well on track for an early 2024 release.

ALSO READ | Suriya, Disha Patani starrer film titled 'Kanguva'

Siva shares that Kanguva has been a work in progress for over three years, and is elated to have Suriya fronting his dream project. “I loved working with Suriya sir, who has given his everything for this project. I am so thankful to him and Gnanavel Raja sir for bringing Kanguva to the big screens.”



The hype around a film’s title reveals usually reaches a crescendo when it is announced. But with the title being revealed as Kanguva, the Siva directorial just became more intriguing and exciting. What is Kanguva? Is it about a mythical hero with superpowers? How are they building the world of Kanguva? Despite being busy with mounting the biggest film of his career, director Siva did find time to answer all our questions and some more. Siva starts off by explaining the title itself. “The Tamil word Kangu means fire, and Kanguva means a man with the power of fire,” says Siva, who quickly cautions us to not take it in the literal sense. “The mythology-like setting might lead someone to believe this is a fantasy. However, Kanguva is not a fantasy film and Suriya sir’s character does not have any superpowers.” But then what is the connection with fire? “In ancient times, we used to worship fire, the film uses elements from that,” reveals Siva. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The conversation then veered into the setting of the film. “I have always wanted to create an imaginary world and I managed to realise that dream with Kanguva,” says Siva, adding, “The film is set 1500 years ago, and uses elements from ancient Tamil culture as well as other cultures from all over India. Kanguva is a fictional story set in an imaginary world with strong historical references and facts.” Films with rich world-building like Kanguva usually demand high technical finesse and extensive art production. Siva says the team is planning to throw light on the world of Kanguva with a making video in the coming months. “The artwork of Kanguva is being crafted in giant laboratory-like spaces, and I can’t wait for the audience to see it,” says an excited Siva. Coming back to the title announcement video, Siva points out that everything we see in that video is deeply connected to the story. “Right from the dog and the horse to Suriya sir’s mask, these are things that are elemental to the story. The eagle you see at the beginning of the video is very crucial to the story,” reveals Siva. Apart from releasing the film in 10 languages, the makers are gearing up to release Kanguva in 3D. “There are around seven sequences where the 3D is going to be spectacular,” shares Siva. With almost fifty per cent of the production completed, Kanguva is well on track for an early 2024 release. ALSO READ | Suriya, Disha Patani starrer film titled 'Kanguva' Siva shares that Kanguva has been a work in progress for over three years, and is elated to have Suriya fronting his dream project. “I loved working with Suriya sir, who has given his everything for this project. I am so thankful to him and Gnanavel Raja sir for bringing Kanguva to the big screens.”