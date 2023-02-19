Home Entertainment Tamil

Mayilsamy was like a father-figure to us on the sets of 'Nenjukku Needhi': Arunraja Kamaraj

Mayilsamy, aged 57, passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack.

Kollywood's veteran comedian Mayilsamy.

By Jayabhuvaneshwari B
Express News Service

On Sunday, the Tamil film industry woke up to the sad news of veteran comedian Mayilsamy's demise. A veteran of over 200 films and many memorable characters, Mayilsamy recently made a lasting impression as constable Villalan in director Arunraja Kamaraj's Nenjukku Needhi (2022), which starred Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead. 

Paying tribute to the actor, Arunraja spoke about working with him in a film that explored his non-comic talents. The filmmaker began by pointing out how apart from being a brilliant actor, Mayilsamy was a very sweet and caring person in real life. "I have still not recovered from the shock after hearing the news of his demise. Although I worked with him only for a very short period, he would take care of all of us on the sets of Nenjukku Needhi like a father," says Arunraja, with a clear quiver in his voice. "You can hear from my voice about the kind of impact he has on me." 

Composing himself, Arunraja says, "While filming, he never had the attitude of a senior and experienced artist. He was friendly with everybody and always had fun with us. He wanted to work with me in all my future films. I am still unable to digest the fact that he is no more."

Incidentally, Mayilsamy and Arunraja have also acted together in Remo (2016), and Kaathiruppor Pattiyal (2018).

Mayilsamy was known for acting with all the leading stars of the Tamil film industry. He had a career spanning 39 years and 200 odd films. The comedian debuted in the film industry with Bhagyaraj's Dhavani Kanavugal in 1984. 

Mayilsamy became a household name amongst Tamil audiences after 2000. His notable film credits include Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, and Kanchana, among many others. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian for his performance in Kangalal Kaidhu Sei (2004). 

