Veteran comedian Mayilsamy passes away at 57

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Renowned comedian and actor Mayilsamy passed away on Sunday morning after suffering from a heart attack. The 57-year-old was taken to the hospital, but the doctors confirmed his demise on arrival.

Mayilsamy was known for acting with all the leading stars of the Tamil film industry. Mayilsamy had a career spanning 39 years and featured in over 200 films. The comedian debuted in the film industry with Bhagyaraj's Dhavani Kanavugal in 1984.

Ever since Mayilsamy has performed many small and big roles in several films. He first starred along with Kamal Haasan in Aboorva Sagodharargal (1989), and with Rajinikanth in Pannakkaran (1990). He became a household name amongst Tamil audiences after 2000. His notable film credits include Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, and Kanchana, among many others. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian for his performance in Kangalal Kaidhu Sei (2004).

ALSO READ | Mayilsamy was like a father-figure to us on the sets of 'Nenjukku Needhi': Arunraja Kamaraj

19/01/2017 File Photo: Film actor Mayilsamy staged a silent protest at VOC ground to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose a ban on PETA in India. (Photo | Prakash Chellamuthu, EPS)

In addition to being a film actor, Mayilsamy was also an acclaimed theatre artist, stage performer, TV host and stand-up comedian. He was also known for his stint in Television. Mayilsamy made his debut on Tamil television on the show Comedy Time and went on to become the host and judge of the popular comedy show Asathapovathu Yaaru which aired on Sun TV. He has been both a host as well as a judge on the show. He also played a role in the Sun TV soap opera, Marmadesam.

In 2022, Mayilsamy was seen in a number of films including, Nenjukku Needhi, Veetla Vishesham, The Legend and Udanpaal. His sudden demise has come across as a shock to many actors in the Tamil film industry who are now conveying their condolences to the actor's family.

(This story originally appeared on Cinemaexpress)

