WATCH 'Varisu' trailer: This Vijay-starrer is aimed at the family audience

Like a typical mass-action hero, Vijay is seen mouthing lengthy punch dialogues, bashing around goons, and dancing in colourful sets with Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead.

Published: 04th January 2023 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay in 'Varisu'.

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

The makers of Vijay's 'Varisu' have released the much-awaited trailer. As expected, the film looks like a proper family-oriented entertainer. From the trailer, it looks like the makers have followed the 'Largo 'Winch-template to the T.

Director Vamshi Paidipally has scripted 'Varisu' along with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. From the trailer, we learn that Sarath Kumar plays the head of a joint family, and Jayasudha essays his wife's role. Shaam and Srikanth play their sons. We're then introduced to the 'aatta nayagan' Vijay, who seems to be playing the foster son.

Like a typical mass-action hero, Vijay is seen mouthing lengthy punch dialogues, bashing around goons, and dancing in colourful sets with Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead. Prakash Raj is the villain and the 'Ghilli' combo promises a lot of exciting moments.

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, 'Varisu' is also set to be released in Telugu as 'Vaarasudu'. It will be clashing with Ajith's 'Thunivu' at the box office. The makers of both the films are yet to announce the release dates.

