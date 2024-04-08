No one likes to work and I am no exception: Vijay Antony

“India Pakistan (2015) was the first time I tried a romantic subject but since my other films were more successful, I was only offered serious roles. So when Vinayak came to me with the script for Romeo, I asked him twice if he really did want me to act in it. I even suggested other stars like Harish Kalyan and Ashok Selvan and offered to remain as a producer. But he thought I would be perfect.” He then goes on to reveal his director’s reasoning.

“In Romeo, a slightly older man falls in love with a girl much younger than him. And the director thought I would suit it better than the younger actors.” Beyond this, the actor reveals that while choosing any script, he doesn’t think like an actor or a producer but as an audience. “Audiences attach themselves to the hero of the story. So, if I like the hero of the story I will choose the film.”

Apart from the protagonist in the film, one of the primary reasons Vijay Antony chose Romeo, was for the humour. “It is a romantic film at heart but it also has a lot of funny moments. It is the kind of humour both your mother and your friend can laugh at.” The actor is very particular about the kind of humour in his films. “I try my best to not alter the scripts and my films never have double meaning jokes anyways, but I do make sure that my films do not have body shaming jokes or humour that insults transgenders.”

While Vijay Antony is particular about the humour in his films, fans have noticed how sometimes, his silent demeanour in interviews are actually sarcastic. When asked about his deadpan humour, he smiles. “My wife used to tell me that I actually have a good sense of humour but I thought she was just being nice to me. But lately, I think I should start exploring that side of me in films. I am seriously considering doing more romance and comedy films in the future.”

He then adds on a lighthearted note. “Well AI has grown and CGI has advanced, maybe I could make myself look ten years younger and do more romantic comedies.” However, Vijay Antony still maintains that he has no burning desire to do these experiments anytime soon. “If you just let me be, I will be content doing nothing. I mean, who likes to work anyways?,” says the singer-composer-director-actor, as he prepares to walk onto the stage, to enthral the audience.