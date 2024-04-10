Jayam Ravi-Keerthy Suresh starrer 'Siren' gets new OTT release date

Jayam Ravi's last outing at the theatres, Siren, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 19. Also starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, Siren is written and directed by Anthony K Bhagyaraj. The film hit theatres on February 16 and opened to mixed reviews.

Jayam Ravi features as a prisoner in Siren while Keerthy Sures stars as a police officer. The film also features Anupama Parameswaran, who plays Ravi's wife. Samuthirakani, Azhagam Perumal, Yogi Babu and Tulasi round out the cast of Siren.

An action-packed emotional drama, Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar of Home Movie Makers. The technical team of Siren comprises cinematographer Selvakumar SK of Maanagaram fame and editor Ruben. While GV Prakash composed the film's songs, Sam CS scored the background music.

