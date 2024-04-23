Prakash Raj thanks fans for massive response to 'Ghilli' re-release

Vijay's Ghilli was re-released a few days back on the occasion of the film completing 20 years. The Vijay and Trisha-starrer opened to packed theatres in Tamil Nadu as well as a few countries across the globe. Several videos which surfaced on social media showed fans celebrating the film, dancing to the songs and mouthing iconic dialogues from the commercial entertainer.

Actor Prakash Raj who plays Muthupaandi in Ghilli, thanked fans for showering love on the film and his character. In a post on X, he said, "I love you all Chellams. And yes, thank you director Dharani, producer AM Rathnam sir, my dear Vijay and my Chellam Trisha and the whole team of Ghilli." Prakash Raj also played the antagonist in Mahesh Babu's Okkadu (2003), the original film as well as in the Tamil remake.