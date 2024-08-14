Ahead of 'Thangalaan' release, Suriya gives shoutout to Vikram, says 'This win will be huge'

The Tamil period drama Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith is all set to release in theatres on Thursday, August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. Actor Suriya gave a shoutout to Chiyaan Vikram who is playing the male lead in the film.

Suriya congratulated director Pa Ranjith, Vikram and the entire team ahead of its release. He took to X (Twitter) and shared Thangalaan's poster with the caption, "This win will be huge!! (sic)."

The wish comes at the time when the same makers are also making Suriya's Kanguva which is set for its release on October 10.