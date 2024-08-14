Ahead of 'Thangalaan' release, Suriya gives shoutout to Vikram, says 'This win will be huge'

The Tamil period drama Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith is all set to release in theatres on Thursday, August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. Actor Suriya gave a shoutout to Chiyaan Vikram who is playing the male lead in the film.
Suriya congratulated director Pa Ranjith, Vikram and the entire team ahead of its release. He took to X (Twitter) and shared Thangalaan's poster with the caption, "This win will be huge!! (sic)."
The wish comes at the time when the same makers are also making Suriya's Kanguva which is set for its release on October 10.
Jointly produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions, the crew of Thangalaan comprises music composer GV Prakash Kumar, editor RK Selva and cinematographer A Kishore Kumar.
It also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, and Daniel Caltagirone in pivotal roles.
A few days ago, the makers faced a setback when the Madras High Court had asked their production house, Studio Green to deposit Rs 1 crore before the film’s release.
The bench also ordered to deposit another Rs 1 crore before the release of Suriya's Kanguva.
Meanwhile, the internet has been abuzz due to Parvathy's speech at Thangalaan's audio launch. The noted actor-activist Parvathy Thiruvothu was vocal about her support for Ranjith’s brand of cinema which has always been political.
Many netizens remarked that it is with such clarity that truly makes cinema an important tool for societal change.