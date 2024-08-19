Nithya Menen's 'Thiruchitrambalam' award: A win to remember

You’ve undoubtedly portrayed a variety of roles. Did you ever envision winning a National Award for Thiruchitrambalam?

Not once in my wildest dreams did I think I would receive the National Award for a film like Thiruchitrambalam. I have always felt that only certain genres can get you the National Award, like a biopic, a role that has me wearing prosthetics or a film which gives out a message on social awareness or environmental conservation. Feel-good comedy films like Thiruchitrambalam and the performances that go behind such films have not really been recognised until now. I didn’t know the awards were going to be announced on Friday, so I was taken aback when I heard the news. Dhanush informed me about the award. He said, “Congratulations,” and I asked, “For what?” And then he broke the news to me, after which he said, “I am so glad I was the first person to call you.”

How do you see this National Award impacting your career trajectory? Will it influence your choice of roles in the future?

It should never be like that. Only because I did what I did correctly, I have been recognised with this award. If I change something now, it becomes too intellectual and not organic. My yardstick for choosing a script is simple: How happy am I to do this particular film or role? I need to enjoy the work I do, and also consider whether the team and sets will keep me happy.

Can you elaborate on your upcoming films, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Dear Exes and the one co-starring Vijay Sethupathi?

Kadhalikka Neramillai is currently in post-production. I have completed dubbing for the film, and Rahman sir is currently composing the music. I am excited to watch the film with the music. Dear Exes is yet to go on floors. In 19 (1) (a), I had a very small combination with Vijay Sethupathi sir. We got along so well during that time and we discussed back then that we should work on a film together. We wouldn’t have gotten a better script than the one we’re currently working on, it is a very unique genre. I am also in talks for another film but I haven’t signed anything yet.