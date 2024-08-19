Nithya Menen's 'Thiruchitrambalam' award: A win to remember

How does an actor’s life change after winning the National Award? “I have not slept for almost two days now,” says Nithya Menen, when asked what feels different after winning the Best Actress award for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam. “I am still getting calls from well-wishers. On the day my award was announced, I was overwhelmed with love. I had actually planned to do some script work with a few friends at my house.
I prioritised my script work over the award announcement. I put my phone on silent after the announcement and dived deep into work. I took it back only at 11 PM, and by the time I finished responding to all the messages it was 6 AM,” she narrates the events of the night. In this conversation, the actor opens up about the different kinds of compliments she has been receiving, why subtle performances are tougher than intense ones, the role of her co-stars Dhanush and Bharathiraja, and more
Excerpts:
Many often overlook the effort that goes into subtle performances. How do you think this win will change the perception of such roles?
It is not easy to perform with subtlety, it is a lot of work. Intense emotions like crying or screaming are easier than performing subtly, and writing and directing such subtle performances are equally tough. This win challenges the traditional perception of what constitutes an award-worthy performance. Take Raghuvaran sir for example, he did not do anything dramatic, but there’s always something so extraordinary about his performance.
You’ve undoubtedly portrayed a variety of roles. Did you ever envision winning a National Award for Thiruchitrambalam?
Not once in my wildest dreams did I think I would receive the National Award for a film like Thiruchitrambalam. I have always felt that only certain genres can get you the National Award, like a biopic, a role that has me wearing prosthetics or a film which gives out a message on social awareness or environmental conservation. Feel-good comedy films like Thiruchitrambalam and the performances that go behind such films have not really been recognised until now. I didn’t know the awards were going to be announced on Friday, so I was taken aback when I heard the news. Dhanush informed me about the award. He said, “Congratulations,” and I asked, “For what?” And then he broke the news to me, after which he said, “I am so glad I was the first person to call you.”
How do you see this National Award impacting your career trajectory? Will it influence your choice of roles in the future?
It should never be like that. Only because I did what I did correctly, I have been recognised with this award. If I change something now, it becomes too intellectual and not organic. My yardstick for choosing a script is simple: How happy am I to do this particular film or role? I need to enjoy the work I do, and also consider whether the team and sets will keep me happy.
Can you elaborate on your upcoming films, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Dear Exes and the one co-starring Vijay Sethupathi?
Kadhalikka Neramillai is currently in post-production. I have completed dubbing for the film, and Rahman sir is currently composing the music. I am excited to watch the film with the music. Dear Exes is yet to go on floors. In 19 (1) (a), I had a very small combination with Vijay Sethupathi sir. We got along so well during that time and we discussed back then that we should work on a film together. We wouldn’t have gotten a better script than the one we’re currently working on, it is a very unique genre. I am also in talks for another film but I haven’t signed anything yet.