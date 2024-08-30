Sexual harassment is rampant in Tamil film industry: Kutti Padmini

Popular Tamil actor and television serial producer Kutti Padmini has claimed that sexual harassment is rampant in Tamil film industry.

Her revelation comes close on the heels of the ripples caused by the unveiling of Justice Hema Committee report in Kerala.

The release of Hema Committee report has emboldened actresses to come out and lodge a complaint of sexual harassment against top actors and filmmakers. Eventually, the film body The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has been disbanded.

Meanwhile, Kutti Padmini alleged rampant sexual harassment in the Tamil television show industry, and said many women "have committed suicide" over it.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, she also expressed concern over the ban imposed by the Tamil film industry on singer Chinmayi and actor Sri Reddy, who had raised sexual harassment allegations in the past.

Singer Chinmayi had levelled sexual harassment allegation against lyricist Vairamuthu.

"Directors and technicians demand sexual obligations from women artistes in tv serials," Kutti Padmini told NDTV. "Many women do not complain as sexual harassment can't be proved. Some women tolerate this as they earn well," she added.