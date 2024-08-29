Congress stages protests against 'inaction' of Kerala govt on Hema Committee recommendations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership held protests across 13 districts in front of collectorates on Thursday against the LDF government for its 'inaction' following the release of the Hema Committee report and its aftermath.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan reiterated that the tainted MLA M Mukesh should resign.

The Congress state leadership had held protests across the state except in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. K Sudhakaran, Congress state president inaugurated the protest in his home district, Kannur. The UDF protest is scheduled to be inaugurated by Satheesan in front of the Secretariat on September 2.

On the eve of the protests, Satheesan had ensured that the tainted office bearer of the Kerala Pradesh Lawyers' Congress V S Chandrasekharan quit after being named by an actress for alleged sexual abuse.