'MeToo' in Mollywood: Police register cases against Mukesh, other actors

The case against Mukesh was registered at Maradu police station under IPC section 376 (1) for rape; section 354 for outraging the modesty of a woman; section 452 for house trespass with the intent to hurt or assault someone and section 509 for insulting a woman's modesty by using words, gestures, or acts.

The allegation against Mukesh was that she was sexually harassed at a villa in Maradu where she reached out to apply for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) membership. Mukesh was claimed to be an office bearer of AMMA then.

The rape case against Edavela Babu was registered at Ernakulam North Police under IPC section 376 (1) for rape and section 354 for outraging the modesty of the woman. The allegation against Idavela Babu is that the victim was called to his apartment in Kaloor twice to apply for AMMA membership in 2009. In the first incident, Babu made sexual advances. In the second incident, she was raped by the actor.

Advocate V S Chandrasekharan who resigned from the post of president of the Lawyers Congress State Committee was booked for rape after the victim was taken to a resort in the pretence of checking the film shooting location. The case against him was registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station.