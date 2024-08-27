SIT to get more women officers on board to investigate sexual harassment in Malayalam film industry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team formed to probe the allegations of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry met in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. During the meeting, it was decided to expand the investigating team by drafting more female officers.

The SIT will split into various teams, each headed by a woman IPS officer. Coastal Police AIG G Poonkuzhali and Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director Aishwarya Dongre, who are stationed in Ernakulam and Thrissur respectively, will conduct a probe on complaints that were filed by artists hailing from those areas.

Thiruvananthapuram range DIG A Ajeetha Beegum has been designated as the single point contact for the complainants to file their petitions.