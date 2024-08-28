Malayalam film industry rocked by sexual assault allegations: 17 cases registered so far

KOCHI: The Malayalam film industry is witnessing a flurry of activity as seventeen cases of sexual harassment and rape have been registered following complaints lodged by victims in the wake of the release of the Justice Hema Committee report.

The Hema Committee report has revealed shocking and distressing details about systemic sexual violence and discrimination against women in the Malayalam cinema. Following the revelations, the LDF government in Kerala had informed that action would be taken only if the women came out and lodged complaints, though according to legal experts, cases can be registered by the state in these cases.

The government, however, following the intervention of Kerala High Court has formed a separate team to investigate these complaints.

Following this, several female actors, including a Bengali actress who accused filmmaker Ranjith of sexual misconduct came out and lodged complaints.