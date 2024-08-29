CPI(M) MLA and actor Mukesh booked under non-bailable offence for alleged sexual assault of actress

A rape case has been registered against ruling CPI(M) MLA and actor Mukesh in Kerala, days after an actress accused him of sexual abuse. The case has been registered by the Marad police and the actor-turned-politician has been charged with non-bailable offence of 'assaulting or using criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty.'

The case was registered under IPC section 354 as the offence allegedly occurred before the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita came to force, according to police.

The case has further intensified the demand for Mukesh's resignation with pressure mounting from the opposition and reportedly members of his own party. CPI leader and National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) general secretary Annie Raja has also demanded his resignation in the light of the serious accusations against him.

The accusations against the veteran actor surfaced days after the release of the Hema Committee report, which revealed shocking details about the systemic sexual violence against women in the Malayalam cinema. The actress, who accused Mukesh of sexual abuse had alleged that he assaulted her at a hotel in Kochi, promising to give her a role in movies.

The actress has also raised allegations of sexual assault against noted actors Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju and Edavela Babu.

As many as seventeen cases have been registered against actors and filmmakers of Malayalam cinema after several women came out and lodged complaints since the release of the Hema Committee report.