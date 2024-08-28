How a censored report released after five years triggered a 'WeToo' Wave in Malayalam cinema

"The sky is full of mysteries; with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But, scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle nor does the moon look beautiful. The study therefore, cautions: 'Do not trust what you see, even salt looks like sugar'!"

This is how Justice K Hema, ex-Kerala High Court judge, chose to begin her report that was submitted to the state government on December 31, 2019. Yet it took close to five years for this poetic turn of phrase to see the light of the day.

On August 19, 2024, as many as 233 pages of the report was made public in response to an RTI query, but only after several rounds of legal battles were fought before the State Information Commission and the Kerala High Court. Close to 65 pages and numerous paragraphs containing sensitive information pertaining to entitled privacy of individuals were withheld from the 296-page report.

What led to the Hema panel

Justice Hema was the chairperson of a three-member panel -- comprising veteran actress T Sarada and ex-IAS officer KB Valsalakumari -- that was constituted by the Kerala government on July 1, 2017. The committee was set up after the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) -- formed after the infamous actor assault episode in Mollywood -- met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking to look into issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The panel was tasked with the job of identifying such issues and come up with requisite solutions.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Hema panel was seen as a major move, especially in an industry where women are being silenced or constantly being forced to play second fiddle to the male ego. The report naturally triggered tremendous curiosity. Despite persistent outcries for release of the report, the Left government chose to cling on to frivolous technicalities, apparently to keep intact the privacy of a few predators who had indulged in consistent sexual abuse, and even offences that could easily invoke the POCSO Act.

When the report was finally out, it provided a few glimpses, here and there, into a convoluted mix of power, abuse, misogyny, money and fear that comprised the hidden underbelly of the Malayalam film industry. In spite of severe censoring, the report still managed to shed light on the alarming extent of sexual harassment, blatant gender discrimination, rampant exploitation of the voiceless, casting couches, unofficial bans including blackmail that was spurred on by a male chauvinistic mafia-like industry. The report even mentions an 'all-male power centre of 10-15 individuals' who run the entire show.

In the first few days after the report was published, the industry, though shaken, chose to tiptoe forward skeptically, under an external garb of calm that hid deep undercurrents.

Public ire was mostly targeted at the government, for sitting for so long on such an explosive expose. While the government is yet to come out of its befuddled state of mind in this regard, socio-cultural and political leaders as well as the WCC mouthed scattered responses, even as the powerful actors' body -- Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) -- remained ominously non-committal.