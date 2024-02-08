Close-ups and wides: DOP Thamizh Azhagan on 'Blue Star'

How was it to shoot predominantly with natural light?

As the film is predominantly shot in broad daylight, I charted out my schedule as per the intensity of the sunlight. We would shoot one portion of cricket from sunrise till noon when the sun is right above the head. Then, at midday, we would begin filming those sequences that require shadows, like the scenes under the big tree. And when the light goes towards the West, we would do patch-up or correction shots for the shots that we filmed the previous day. We meticulously followed this schedule because we did not want the audience to catch the stark differences in lighting.

We almost did not use artificial lights at all. Arakkonam is one of the hottest towns in India, and we wanted to show Arakkonam’s heat and sunshine with all its glory.

What are the elements of Arakkonam you planned to focus on to establish the town as a character in the film?

Arakkonam is one of the first railway junctions in India, as it is located on the first railway line in South India. So, the trains are the soul of Arakkonam. The people of Arakkonam depend a lot on the Railways, and that’s why ‘Railin Oligal’ was a prominent song in the film, a lot of romance scenes are set in the rail.

What steps did you have to take to ensure that the cricket matches are interesting throughout?

We had two different shooting styles for the first and second halves of Blue Star. The first half shows only the gully cricket that these boys play within Arakkonam. The rules for these matches are subjective and informal. For instance, if we wish to watch these local matches, we are allowed to stand near a fielder and watch it.

So for the local matches, we went for close-up hand-held shots. I imagined myself to be one such watcher, and captured the shots up close, and personal, within a 100-metre radius. If you notice closely, the camera operation for these matches was also informal and unsteady, because we wanted the camera angles to reflect the casual and relaxed nature of these matches.

For the tournament matches, on the other hand, we had a professional method. We analysed how such tournament matches were covered back in ‘98 and found that the filming was way more formal then and we limited our zoom shots, as the watchers of the match sit in the stands and consume it from afar.