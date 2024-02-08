‘Lal Salaam' does not stand for or against any ideology, says director Aishwarya Rajinikanth

The famous adage from Paulo Coelo’s novel, The Alchemist, goes, “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” However, it is safe to say that the inverse too, is a possibility. For Aishwarya Rajinikanth, awaiting the release of her upcoming sports drama Lal Salaam, working with her father was not her first choice—as hard as it may be to believe.

“I didn’t want to work with him. Even during the release of 3 in 2012, I was asked if we would collaborate on a project, and I had the same answer then too. Sometimes, a film somehow finds its missing piece. I believe in positive vibrations. When a script projects a strong idea and opinion, it attracts what it needs. I feel that my dad and everyone else in the cast and crew got into the project only this way,” she explains.

Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, while Rajinikanth will be seen in an extended cameo role as Moideen Bhai. On the political undertones of the film, Aishwarya shares, “I feel that if you are a citizen of the country with an Aadhar card, you will have a role to play in politics. Lal Salaam speaks about the politics of people and does not emphasize politics as an entity unto itself.” Recalling how the film came into being, Aishwarya Rajinikanth says, “Scriptwriter and cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy narrated two scripts to me. One was a commercial love story and the second was this. This was more challenging as this is not my zone and taking this up felt meaningful.”