WATCH | Sivakarthikeyan dons army uniform in 'Amaran', teaser out

The much-awaited title teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film with director Rajkumar Periasamy is out. Previously tentatively titled SK21, the film has now been titled 'Amaran' where the actor will be playing the role of an army officer named V Mukund.

The almost one-and-a-half-minute-long teaser opens with an unknown terrorist killing a person while giving a warning to future freedom fighters. Sivakarthikeyan (Mukund) is posted in Kashmir and leads a team of officers who are in an anti-terrorism operation.

He tells his group to bravely reveal their faces during the operation. We also understand that their battalion is called Rashtriya Rifles.

'Amaran' promises to be an intense action-drama film which is heavy on emotions.

'Amaran' will be a biopic where Sivakarthikeyan will essay the role of real-life officer Major Mukund Varadarajan who was a commissioned officer in the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his actions during a counterterrorism operation while on deputation to the 44th Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir.