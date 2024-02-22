Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' gets a Tamil release date

Mammootty's recent Malayalam film Bramayugam has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike ever since its release. The film, which sees the actor portraying a dark character, will now have a Tamil release on February 23, a week after its release in Malayalam.

Bramayugam will also be released in Telugu and Kannada on the same day.

Our review of the film read, "While Bhoothakaalam saw Rahul expertly handling psychology and supernatural elements, he blends folklore and horror in Bramayugam to create a terrifying atmosphere where almost every moment is an event. You'll start feeling a sense of fear and anxiety looming large from the point Mammootty's character enters the picture."

The film is scripted by Rahul Sadasivan, with dialogues by award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan.

The film has been shot entirely in black and white. Shehnad Jalal is the cinematographer of the film, with editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Christo Xavier composed the music for the film.

Bramayugam is the debut production of Y Not Studios' newly launched banner, Night Shift Studios, which focuses exclusively on horror thrillers.

