Nadigar Sangam condemns politician AV Raju's derogatory remarks against actors Trisha, Karunas

Nadigar Sangam a.k.a The South Indian Artistes Association has strongly condemned politician AV Raju for his derogatory remarks against actors Trisha and Karunas, and said they would take strong measures to ensure such incidents don't happen again.

In a detailed statement, they said, "Currently on social media, there are unsubstantiated, irresponsible, shoddy, perverted and false remarks spreading about actors Trisha and Karunas which The South Indian Artistes Association strongly condemns."

They further said, "The number of people who seek self-promotion by spreading slander about celebrities from the film industry is increasing day by day. Once again an event has occurred that makes everyone bow their heads in shame. It is painful that a person is spreading such slander on actor Karunas, who is active on screen and in public space, and Trisha, who is an actress due to her hard work and talent, for her own political gain."

Assuring that the union would take legal action against this, they added, "With this, we should stop playing on the strength that celebrities will not talk back because of their diplomatic nature. The South Indian Artistes Association expresses its strong condemnation and will support all legal proceedings."

The statement comes after the remarks made by ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju in a recent interview, after his dismissal from the party on February 17. While speaking about his fellow party members, he made derogatory and crass remarks about actor Trisha. The actor too slammed the politician and said she would be taking legal action against him.

On her X handle, she reacted to his remarks and said, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department." Since then several celebrities from the industry have come in support of the actor.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)