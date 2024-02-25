Actor Karunas registers complaint against YouTube channels for spreading false statements against him

A few days after actor and former MLA Karunas registered a complaint at the Chennai Commissioner's office against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju for derogatory statements against him and fellow actor Trisha, he has once again written a letter, urging them to take appropriate action against several YouTube channels for spreading false information on him.

In his letter, he mentioned the names of Thamizha Pandian and Bayilvan Ranganathan and said they had spread malicious and disgusting news about him, Trisha and other actors in different interviews and on social media sites.

"They are spreading false news in private press interviews and social media for publicity, which is not true. This has been shared by various parties in the press and social media and is now viral, followed by many YouTube channels," he said.

He further added, "They are tarnishing my name and reputation in the community by spreading false information about me without any proof. I am in pain because of this. So I humbly request you to take legal action against the above-mentioned persons and several YouTube channels and issue an order to remove the video content on the above-mentioned social platforms."



Earlier, Trisha filed a defamation case against politician AV Raju after his derogatory statements against her. On her X handle, she reacted to his remarks and said, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention." The Nadigar Sangam a.k.a The South Indian Artistes Association had also strongly condemned the politician for his statements and said they would support all legal proceedings.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)