Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh cremated in Chennai with Air Force honours

The last rites of veteran actor Delhi Ganesh took place on Monday morning in Ramapuram, Chennai according to ANI.

After a day of honour, his mortal remains were cremated with Air Force honours. Indian Air Force personnel paid tribute to Delhi Ganesh by placing an IAF ensign on him.

Before starting his career in the film industry, the actor served as a former Air Force officer.

He passed away on Sunday, November 9 at the age of 80 due to age-related ailments. The news was confirmed by his son, Maha Devan.

"We deeply regret to inform that our father Mr. Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November around 11 pm," he wrote on social media.

From fans to members of the film industry and politics, several renowned figures paid their heartfelt condolences after learning about the death of Delhi Ganesh.

The ceremonial respects paid by his fellow servicemen reflect the admiration and reverence he held, not only as a distinguished actor but also as a dedicated former member of the Indian Air Force. This tribute highlighted his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind both in service and in cinema.