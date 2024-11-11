Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh cremated in Chennai with Air Force honours
The last rites of veteran actor Delhi Ganesh took place on Monday morning in Ramapuram, Chennai according to ANI.
After a day of honour, his mortal remains were cremated with Air Force honours. Indian Air Force personnel paid tribute to Delhi Ganesh by placing an IAF ensign on him.
Before starting his career in the film industry, the actor served as a former Air Force officer.
He passed away on Sunday, November 9 at the age of 80 due to age-related ailments. The news was confirmed by his son, Maha Devan.
"We deeply regret to inform that our father Mr. Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November around 11 pm," he wrote on social media.
From fans to members of the film industry and politics, several renowned figures paid their heartfelt condolences after learning about the death of Delhi Ganesh.
The ceremonial respects paid by his fellow servicemen reflect the admiration and reverence he held, not only as a distinguished actor but also as a dedicated former member of the Indian Air Force. This tribute highlighted his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind both in service and in cinema.
Delhi Ganesh served the Indian Air Force for ten years from 1964 to 1974 and then stepped into cinema in 1976. With a career spanning over four decades, he has appeared in more than 400 films, making his mark as a distinguished actor in Tamil cinema.
He received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in 'Pasi' (1979) and was honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani award in 1994 by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
In the later stages of his career, Ganesh also ventured into television and short films, continually engaging audiences with his unique style.
His cameo as Alfred Pennyworth in the short film 'What If Batman Was from Chennai' was especially well received, showcasing his ability to bring depth to even the smallest of roles. He was last seen as Health Secretary Krishna Mohan in Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'.
Off-screen, he was respected for his humility and kindness. Several cinema stars and politicians attended the funeral of Delhi Ganesh to pay their last respects.
Rajinikanth paid tribute to his friend by sharing a message on his X account, "My friend Delhi Ganesh is a wonderful man. Amazing actor. I am saddened to hear of his passing. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."