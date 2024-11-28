Family court in Chennai grants divorce to Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth

The Chennai Family Welfare Court, on Wednesday, has officially granted a divorce to actor Dhanush and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

The development comes at the backdrop of both parties' inability to continue living together. The final verdict was adjourned to November 27 (today), after Dhanush and Aishwarya expressed their desire to separate at the hearing on November 21.

Aishwarya and Dhanush got married in 2004 in a grand wedding ceremony in Chennai. They had issued a joint statement in 2022 revealing their decision to part ways.

The statement read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic).”

Dhanush, meanwhile, filed a civil suit against actor Nayanthara and her husband and director Vignesh Shivan, their production house Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, Tarc Studios LLP and Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, the Mumbai-based entity through which Netflix reports its Indian content investments.

In its application under Clause 12 of the Letters Patent, Dhanush's Wunderbar Films kept a prayer before the HC to grant assent to sue the company and others related to it within the territorial jurisdiction of the Madras High Court.

Representing Dhanush, senior counsel PS Raman, through advocates Gautam S Raman and Maithreyi Canthaswamy Sharma, filed the application urging the bench led by Justice Abdul Quddhose to grant leave, with the same opposed by Nayanthara's counsels Sathish Parasaran and R Parthasarathy.

Without going into the merits of the main case pertaining to the usage of a three-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara's Netflix documentary, the court allowed the application to grant leave.

