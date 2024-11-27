Dhanush sues Nayanthara in Madras HC for using 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' footage in Netflix documentary

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a notice to actress Nayanthara, her husband-director Vignesh Shivan and the Mumbai-based Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, an entity of Netflix, on a case filed by actor Dhanush in connection with the unauthorized use of the BTS footage from the 2015 rom-com Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films Private Limited moved an application in the court, through an urgent motion, seeking permission from the court to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP under Clause 12 of Letters Patent as the firm is based in Mumbai. This clause provides powers to the High Court to hear civil suits falling outside their territorial jurisdiction.

Netflix recently released the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, in which, a three-second-long behind-the-scenes visuals from the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan were used without obtaining due authorization from the producer, Dhanush.

The simmering feud between the two leading film artists began to flare up after Dhanush sent a legal notice to Nayanthara demanding damages of Rs 10 crore. However, she retorted through an open letter.

In this background, Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films Private Limited knocked the doors of the Madras High Court with this case.

Justice Abdul Quddhose, before whom, the application for permitting to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP came up for hearing, noted that the respondent actress and her husband have been residing in the territorial jurisdiction of the court and subsequently, allowed the application to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP.

The respondents include Nayanthara, Vingesh Shivan, Tarc Studios LLP, Rowdy Pictures Private Limited and Los Gatos Production Services India LLP.