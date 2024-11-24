Nayanthara documentary: A battle beyond the fairy tale

Tamil cinema was set ablaze earlier this week when actor Nayanthara accused Dhanush of withholding an NOC (no objection certificate) for using clips and videos from her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

She alleged that he had sent a legal notice demanding `10 crore in compensation for three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage. Nayanthara called him out for what she termed a new ‘low’ and accused him of harbouring vengeance against her and her husband, whom she met during the making of the film that Dhanush had produced. Tamil cinema hadn’t witnessed such a public showdown in a long time.

The controversy quickly went viral, introducing the internet to the term “schadenfreude,” which fuelled a frenzy of memes and social media posts. Clips and interviews featuring the duo resurfaced, accompanied by sensational thumbnails and wild speculations threatening to tarnish both their reputations.

Industry reactions were sharply divided — while Dhanush’s former co-stars and some prominent figures stood by him, many leading women from the industry voiced their support for Nayanthara. Adding fuel to the fire, director-producer SS Kumaran issued a letter the same day, alleging that the title of Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film LIC (now titled LIK) was registered without his permission, claiming it had originally belonged to him.

This isn’t the first time Nayanthara has found herself at the centre of a controversy. The actor, who debuted as Diana Mariam Kurian in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare (2003) as a teenager, rose to fame with her performances in films like Natturajavu (2004) and Vismayathumbathu (2004) opposite Mohanlal.

However, her early days weren’t without challenges—she has spoken openly about being fat-shamed for her role and songs in the Tamil blockbuster Ghajini (2008) with Suriya, and about facing trolling for her bold fashion choices in Ajith’s Billa (2007).