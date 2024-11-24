Nayanthara documentary: A battle beyond the fairy tale

Tamil cinema was set ablaze earlier this week when actor Nayanthara accused Dhanush of withholding an NOC (no objection certificate) for using clips and videos from her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015) in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.
She alleged that he had sent a legal notice demanding `10 crore in compensation for three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage. Nayanthara called him out for what she termed a new ‘low’ and accused him of harbouring vengeance against her and her husband, whom she met during the making of the film that Dhanush had produced. Tamil cinema hadn’t witnessed such a public showdown in a long time.
The controversy quickly went viral, introducing the internet to the term “schadenfreude,” which fuelled a frenzy of memes and social media posts. Clips and interviews featuring the duo resurfaced, accompanied by sensational thumbnails and wild speculations threatening to tarnish both their reputations.
Industry reactions were sharply divided — while Dhanush’s former co-stars and some prominent figures stood by him, many leading women from the industry voiced their support for Nayanthara. Adding fuel to the fire, director-producer SS Kumaran issued a letter the same day, alleging that the title of Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film LIC (now titled LIK) was registered without his permission, claiming it had originally belonged to him.
This isn’t the first time Nayanthara has found herself at the centre of a controversy. The actor, who debuted as Diana Mariam Kurian in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare (2003) as a teenager, rose to fame with her performances in films like Natturajavu (2004) and Vismayathumbathu (2004) opposite Mohanlal.
However, her early days weren’t without challenges—she has spoken openly about being fat-shamed for her role and songs in the Tamil blockbuster Ghajini (2008) with Suriya, and about facing trolling for her bold fashion choices in Ajith’s Billa (2007).
Despite these setbacks, Nayanthara built a stellar career in the South Indian film industry, navigating professional hurdles and personal relationships with remarkable tenacity. Even during the protests surrounding her role in Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), she marched forward, transitioning from being a leading pair to a leading actor. Her performances in films like Maya, Aramm, Kolamaavu Kokila, and Imaikaa Nodigal cemented her status as the “Lady Superstar,” inspiring thousands of women to chase success on their terms.
Meanwhile, a response from Dhanush regarding the controversy remains awaited. However, his legal team has stood firm, and Nayanthara has shown no signs of stepping back either. In what some have interpreted as a subtle “declaration of war,” she announced her next film Rakkayie with a striking poster. The teaser, featuring her armed with a sickle and chilli powder tied to her saree, depicts her battling goons to protect her child—a fierce metaphor that aligns with her public persona. The teaser was accompanied by clips from her documentary, which celebrities lauded for portraying her as a “thug” who cannot be intimidated in a male-dominated industry.
The controversy has also added a layer of intrigue to Beyond the Fairy Tale. Shortly after the documentary’s release, Nayanthara took a pointed jab at Dhanush in a three-page letter thanking her co-stars, producers, and industry veterans for granting NOCs “without hesitation or delay.” The document was widely seen as a dig at the ongoing dispute.
Navigating such feuds in public can feel like walking on eggshells, as evidenced by viral photos from a recent wedding showing subtle tension between the two actors. Interestingly, much of the commentary focused on Nayanthara’s crossed-leg posture, calling out her “attitude”— a prime example of how women often face judgment for asserting boundaries.
Dhanush, on the other hand, has maintained his upward trajectory in cinema, with over fifty films to his name and more on the horizon.
Yet, as Nayanthara pointed out in her letter, the dynamics of public disputes often tilt in favor of actors like him who possess significant clout and resources. “Cinema is a fight for survival for people like me, who are self-made,” she wrote. Vignesh Shivan also added fuel to the fire by sharing, and later deleting, an old clip of Dhanush saying, “Nobody likes it if another person is doing well in life. Live and let live”— a concept seemingly at odds with the current situation.