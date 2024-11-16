Vignesh Shivan mocks Dhanush’s legal notice after Nayanthara’s letter, shares 'Rs 10 crore' on Instagram

First, it was 'Lady Superstar Nayanthara who slammed filmmaker-actor Dhanush for refusing to give her a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to use material from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which the latter had produced, in her upcoming Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

Now, her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Sivan went ahead and took a dig at Dhanush as well for sending a legal notice to the actress and Netflix India for allegedly using behind-the-scenes footage from his film.

In her open letter, Nayanthara shared that Dhanush sent them a legal notice for having used a three-seconds-long behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which he produced, and has demanded Rs 10 crore for it after refusing to acknowledge their requests for almost two years.