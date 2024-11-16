Vignesh Shivan mocks Dhanush’s legal notice after Nayanthara’s letter, shares 'Rs 10 crore' on Instagram

First, it was 'Lady Superstar Nayanthara who slammed filmmaker-actor Dhanush for refusing to give her a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to use material from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which the latter had produced, in her upcoming Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.
Now, her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Sivan went ahead and took a dig at Dhanush as well for sending a legal notice to the actress and Netflix India for allegedly using behind-the-scenes footage from his film.
In her open letter, Nayanthara shared that Dhanush sent them a legal notice for having used a three-seconds-long behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which he produced, and has demanded Rs 10 crore for it after refusing to acknowledge their requests for almost two years.
Sharing the video clip on his Instagram story, Vignesh wrote “The 10 crores clip that wants to be taken down from our Netflix documentary. Please watch it here for free.” He also added #SpreadLove sir as well as the three-page notice sent to them by Dhanush’s team after the clip appeared in the documentary’s trailer.
Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her Netflix documentary which is set to drop on Monday, November 18th, the day of her birthday. The documentary will explore her love story with the director when they first met on the sets.
Previously, they credited Dhanush for playing cupid for them as it was his film that sparked their love story. Meanwhile, he is yet to react to Nayanthara's explosive open letter.