Tamil

Vijay’s Thalapathy 69 gets new cast additions

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana of Karnataka-based KVN Productions, while Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK serve as the co-producers.
Actor Vijay
Actor Vijay Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

Director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani and Prakash Raj are the latest additions to the cast of Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. Earlier, the makers had also confirmed actors Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju and Pooja Hegde as part of the cast.

Written and directed by Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru-fame H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 marks Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged entry to politics. On the technical front, only composer Anirudh has been confirmed so far. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana of Karnataka-based KVN Productions, while Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK serve as the co-producers.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s latest release GOAT has started streaming on Netflix.

H vinoth
Thalapathy 69

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com