Vijay’s Thalapathy 69 gets new cast additions

Director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani and Prakash Raj are the latest additions to the cast of Vijay’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. Earlier, the makers had also confirmed actors Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju and Pooja Hegde as part of the cast.

Written and directed by Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru-fame H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 marks Vijay’s final film before his full-fledged entry to politics. On the technical front, only composer Anirudh has been confirmed so far. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana of Karnataka-based KVN Productions, while Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK serve as the co-producers.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s latest release GOAT has started streaming on Netflix.