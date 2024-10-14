After 'Thiruchitrambalam,' Nithya Menen, Dhanush reunite for 'Idli Kadai'

MUMBAI: It's official! Nithya Menen and Dhanush are set to reunite on-screen for the upcoming film 'Idli Kadai'.

The duo, who were last seen together in the 2022 hit 'Thiruchitrambalam', will once again share the screen in Dhanush's fourth directorial project.

Nithya Menen took to her Instagram account to confirm her role in 'Idli Kadai', as she shared a picture of herself with Dhanush.

In the picture, Nithya is seen in a white T-shirt while Dhanush is wearing a yellow one, both smiling and holding glasses of tea. Along with the picture, she wrote, "New announcement #idlikadai (sic)." The announcement was met with excitement, with director BV Nandini Reddy commenting, "Cannot wait."