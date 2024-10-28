Typecasting doesn’t affect me: Actress Sai Dhanshika

Actor Sai Dhanshika has been mentored by a long list of acclaimed directors since her debut in Peranmai (2009). From SP Jananathan, Bala, and Vasanthabalan to Pa Ranjith, each one of them has left a profound impact on her career.
Joining the list is director Naga, renowned for his work on Marmadesam, the critically acclaimed and popular TV series of the late ‘90s. Opening up on working with such experienced filmmakers, Dhanshika says, “I still feel like a student. Each of these directors have been like an institution to me, each one a legend in their own right.
Their storytelling styles and the way they convey ideas are unique. I think I’ve had the chance to work with directors who bring serious conviction and depth to their work,” she explains, adding, “I also believe that what you carry within yourself reflects in your work. In that way, I feel fortunate to work with directors whose styles resonate with my own nature. I’m a deep thinker, and I believe that shows on screen as well.”
In this brief conversation, Dhanshika elaborates on her career and the learnings that she has had over the years, her belief in spirituality, how she deals with failures, and more.
Excerpts:
How did you decide to star in a web series?
I am a huge fan of Marmadesam. So, when I got a call from Naga sir, I immediately said yes. He gives multiple layers to his characters. He has also mastered creating attention with his work. Although I got many offers, I didn’t work on any web series till now. I have been working in the industry since I was 17 years old. I had prepared myself for the big screen since then. But we had a shift in between since the pandemic with the entry of OTT platforms. It took me some time to understand that this, too, is a medium where you can make an impact.
You are choosing roles very selectively. However, do you feel that you are being typecast in flamboyant bold roles? Before Aindham Vedham, you had played a similar role in the recent Telugu film Dakshina.
Director Osho Tulasiram is a big fan of my character Yogi in Kabali. He wanted to craft my character based on that look. Of course, I do get typecast. But my responsibility is to choose roles that aren’t similar. I don’t get affected by this. But I do have a soft side as well. I like dance, not just stunts. I try to learn new things that interest me and help me in this creative field as well.
I heard that you are a spiritual person. Maybe if you weren’t, would you still have signed Aindham Vedham? How do you choose films when it clashes with your ideologies?
I believe in all religions which help create goodness in society. I believe in God and the good qualities in people. I come from a very simple upbringing. None of my family members have imposed any ideologies on me. My mother is a Hindu while my father is a Christian. I respect every religion and its practices. As an artist, if I feel inhibitions, I wouldn’t even sign the project. Sometimes, we won’t have a choice. Now, I am voicing my disagreements more often.
How has your experience shooting for over a year for Aindham Vedham been?
My inner kid is still alive. That’s why I haven’t quit the industry yet. The whole journey has been fantastic. I continuously only think about cinema. My life is cinema. Aindham Vedham helped me gain a lot of experience. I felt like I was in a very familiar place. It felt like I was pre-destined for this project.
One of the most fascinating aspects of the web series is its blend of spirituality with cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence. Do you think we need rules for the ethical usage of AI in the film industry as well?
Deep Fakes are very dangerous. We’re heading towards destructive times with the rise of AI. But when social media came, we all thought this was going to spoil us. After a point, we stopped talking about it. I believe that it all depends on how we use it in our lives. It’s in our hands. More than prohibiting the usage, I feel it is pertinent for us to change how we handle AI.
You have had two Telugu releases this year – Anthima Theerpu and Dakshina. What has the reception been like since you debuted in 2022?
It is fascinating to see that Telugu audiences are watching all the films in theatres. They have a unity among themselves. Be it Shikaru or Dakshina, producers are getting a nominal return on investment, which is not happening in Tamil cinema. Although there are small-budget films, there is support for them. We need to show our support by watching them in theatres.
Successes and failures are not in our control. But how do you feel when your films don’t hit the theatres and how do you deal with it?
It hurts. I have had delays in my releases. We would have worked hard on this and there would be another commitment waiting for us. Only when the former releases, we would be able to work on the latter. Failures will teach you and make you face many insults. Despite all these, I keep moving on and putting my best foot out there. I do my work and leave the results to the audience. Everyone will say many things. But I go through a period of self-reflection, allowing myself to feel the emotions fully and then let go.