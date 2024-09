Decision to walk out of marriage purely one-sided: Aarti on Jayam Ravi's separation announcement

NEW DELHI: Aarti Ravi, wife of "Ponniyin Selvan" star Jayam Ravi, on Wednesday said her husband made the announcement of their split without her knowledge or consent, leaving the entire family "blindsided".

Ravi, a prominent face in Tamil cinema, on Monday said he is proceeding with the dissolution of his marriage with Aarti, his wife of 15 years, due to "personal reasons".

Aarti, who is the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, and Ravi tied the knot in 2009.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Aarti said: "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

"For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one sided and does not benefit our family."