'Test' isn’t just about cricket, say Madhavan and Siddharth

In a candid conversation on Netflix India’s Cricket & Roasts! Ft. Nirmal and Abhishek, actors R. Madhavan and Siddharth opened up about their new film Test, their evolving journeys as actors, and the emotional depth that cricket can carry on screen.

Madhavan and Siddharth reunite on screen for Test, a film that dives deep into the world of cricket. But for them, the project was more than just about the sport. It was about growth as performers and people.

“Every actor goes through a metamorphosis,” said Madhavan. “They look back at their past work and often cringe. But then, they become more astute at their craft.” He added that many actors let dialogues drive their performances without bringing emotion into them. “I look for actors who know their lines so well that they go beyond just delivering words. Siddharth has reached that point.”