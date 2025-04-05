'Test' isn’t just about cricket, say Madhavan and Siddharth

In a candid conversation on Netflix India’s Cricket & Roasts! Ft. Nirmal and Abhishek, actors R. Madhavan and Siddharth opened up about their new film Test, their evolving journeys as actors, and the emotional depth that cricket can carry on screen.
Madhavan and Siddharth reunite on screen for Test, a film that dives deep into the world of cricket. But for them, the project was more than just about the sport. It was about growth as performers and people.
“Every actor goes through a metamorphosis,” said Madhavan. “They look back at their past work and often cringe. But then, they become more astute at their craft.” He added that many actors let dialogues drive their performances without bringing emotion into them. “I look for actors who know their lines so well that they go beyond just delivering words. Siddharth has reached that point.”
Siddharth, known for his commercial hits, impressed Madhavan with his maturity in Test. “He was calm, he added words, he understood the depth of the scene,” Madhavan said. In return, Siddharth called Madhavan one of the finest actors he’s worked with. “The Maddy I knew back then was a good-looking star. Now, he brings empathy into every role.”
Siddharth spoke about his role as a test cricketer, drawing from his own experience playing cricket as a bowler during his childhood. “If I had practised batting instead, my muscle memory and body language would’ve been different,” he shared.
He also spoke about how cricket on screen is often shown through close-up shots of the players’ eyes. “We see only the match situation in those eyes. But the cricketer might be dealing with heartbreak or family problems, You won't see that in his eyes”
The actor revealed that he trained for 200 days for the film, and that it was shot using broadcast cameras to add realism. Our director and producer, Sashi, is a cricket fan himself. says Sidharath.
The film also stars Nayanthara and Meera Jasmine. “Nayanthara was incredible, she blew my mind,” Madhavan said. Siddharth added that working with Meera, a National Award-winning actress who plays his wife in the film, was intense. “She rehearsed with me and scared me with how good she was.”
The New Indian Express gave Test a 2.5 out of 5, noting that while the film is full of intense moments and thoughtful performances, it struggles to bring us close to its characters. The review says that Test, for all its ambition, lacks emotional interiority the quiet, inner world that makes us truly feel for someone on screen. “These people never come to feel like more than the lines they speak,” it reads, adding that even the most dramatic turns in the film fail to land with the weight they should have carried.