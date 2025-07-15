Director Pa Ranjith and three others booked for 'Vettuvam' stuntman's death

Director Pa Ranjith has been booked regarding the death of stuntman Mohan Raj, on the set of his upcoming film Vettuvam. The accident which happened on Sunday, involved Mohan driving an SUV on a ramp, which is supposed to flip the car. The high-risk stunt ended with Mohan being fatally injured on impact.

Initially, an FIR was filed after the accident took place, but additional charges were included along with the concerned persons. Along with Pa Ranjith, three others involved in the film Neelam Productions executive Rajkamal, stunt artiste Vinoth, and the owner of the car Prabhakaran, have been booked under three sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), viz., Section 106(1), Section 289, and Section 125.

Section 106(1) - Causing death by negligence, states, 'Whoever causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, and shall also be liable to fine.'

Section 289 - Negligent conduct with machinery, states, 'Whoever does, with any machinery, any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person or knowingly or negligently omits to take such order with any machinery in his possession or under his care as is sufficient to guard against any probable danger to human life from such machinery, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees, or with both.'

Section 125 - Act endangering life or personal safety of others, states, 'Whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months or with fine which may extend to two thousand five hundred rupees, or with both, but, where the hurt is caused, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees, or with both; where grievous hurt is caused, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees, or with both.'