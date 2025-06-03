Kamal Haasan welcomes verdict in Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan extended his support to the verdict given by the Special Court for Women in the Anna University sexual assault case.

Taking to his official handle of X, he wrote, "I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of the Special Court for Women, which has sentenced the accused in the Anna University student rape case to 30 years of life imprisonment without parole. Any act against women can never be tolerated or condoned. This verdict has confirmed the hope that such crimes will be met with fearsome punishment."

Earlier today, a Chennai Mahila court awarded a life sentence for a minimum period of 30 years without remission and a fine of Rs 90,000 to the accused Gnanasekaran, who has been convicted of sexually harassing a student on the Anna University campus in December last year.

Mahila Court judge M Rajalakshmi, who convicted Gnanasekaran on May 28, awarded sentences in respect of each of the 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him.