Anna University sexual assault case: Chennai court sentences Gnanasekaran to life imprisonment, 30-year-minimum term

A Chennai Mahila Court on Monday sentenced Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the sexual assault of a 19-year-old Anna University student, to life imprisonment with a mandatory minimum term of 30 years without remission.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on him.
The sentencing follows a swift trial that began after the December 2024 incident shocked the state and triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu.
Mahila Court judge M Rajalakshmi, who convicted Gnanasekaran on May 28, awarded sentences in respect of each 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him.
The sentences run concurrently, the judge added.
Meanwhile, A Gnanasekaran's advocate BR Jayaprakash Naryanan said they will appeal to a higher court.
Speaking to ANI, Narayanan said, "There is a chance for us to file a better appeal. After receiving the documents from the court, we will appeal to a higher court."
The case came to light after the victim lodged a complaint before the All Women Police Station in Kotturpuram here on December 23 last year.
In her complaint, the victim alleged that Gnanasekaran threatened her when she was with a male friend and then sexually harassed her.
The FIR of the case was downloaded from the CCTNS website of Tamil Nadu police and broadcast by certain sections of the media which created a furore.
Later, the Madras High Court transferred the investigation of the case to a Special Investigation Team, which also probed the FIR leak.
The SIT filed a charge sheet in February before a magistrate court.
Thereafter, the case was transferred to the Mahila Court.
The Mahila court framed charges against Gnanasekaran under sections various sections of the BNS, including sexual harassment, BNSS, IT Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.
Further details are awaited.