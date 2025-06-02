Anna University sexual assault case: Chennai court sentences Gnanasekaran to life imprisonment, 30-year-minimum term

A Chennai Mahila Court on Monday sentenced Gnanasekaran, the sole accused in the sexual assault of a 19-year-old Anna University student, to life imprisonment with a mandatory minimum term of 30 years without remission.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on him.

The sentencing follows a swift trial that began after the December 2024 incident shocked the state and triggered widespread protests across Tamil Nadu.

Mahila Court judge M Rajalakshmi, who convicted Gnanasekaran on May 28, awarded sentences in respect of each 11 charges proved by the prosecution against him.

The sentences run concurrently, the judge added.

Meanwhile, A Gnanasekaran's advocate BR Jayaprakash Naryanan said they will appeal to a higher court.

Speaking to ANI, Narayanan said, "There is a chance for us to file a better appeal. After receiving the documents from the court, we will appeal to a higher court."