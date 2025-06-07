Ilaiyaraaja honoured with Vocational Excellence Award in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja was honoured with the Vocational Excellence Award in Coimbatore for his outstanding contribution to Indian music.
The award was presented by the Rotary Club in recognition of his decades-long impact on the music industry. During the felicitation ceremony, several organisations and industrialists paid tribute to the maestro with flower bouquets and shawls.
Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest composers, Ilaiyaraaja’s illustrious career spans over four decades, during which he has composed music for over a thousand films, leaving an indelible mark on both Tamil and Telugu cinema.
Born R. Gnanathesikan on 3 June 1943 in Pannaipuram, a village in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, Ilaiyaraaja began his musical journey at a young age. His work has not only captivated audiences across generations but also carried deep cultural and political resonance, often reflecting social themes and celebrations.
Known for his unique ability to blend folk rhythms with classical music, Ilaiyaraaja is credited with transforming the soundscape of South Indian cinema. His compositions continue to be celebrated for their emotional depth and musical richness.
Some of his most iconic songs include:
‘Machana Pathingala’ from Annakili (1975): A debut that redefined film music with its folk-inspired charm.
‘Metti Oli Kaatrodu’ from Metti (1980): Sung by Janaki, this song continues to enchant listeners with its poignant melody.
‘Thenpaandi Cheemayile’ from Nayagan (1987): A soulful classic that resonates with deep emotion.
‘Janani Janani’ from Thaai Moogambhigai (1982): A revered devotional anthem, cherished by devotees for decades.
‘Uravugal Thodarkathai’ from Aval Appadithan (1978): Sung by K. J. Yesudas, this timeless piece captures complex emotions with grace.
Ilaiyaraaja’s influence extends far beyond the film industry. His music has become part of India’s cultural and emotional identity, capturing a wide range of human experiences from joy to sorrow while celebrating the essence of Tamil and South Indian musical traditions.