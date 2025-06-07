Ilaiyaraaja honoured with Vocational Excellence Award in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja was honoured with the Vocational Excellence Award in Coimbatore for his outstanding contribution to Indian music.

The award was presented by the Rotary Club in recognition of his decades-long impact on the music industry. During the felicitation ceremony, several organisations and industrialists paid tribute to the maestro with flower bouquets and shawls.

Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest composers, Ilaiyaraaja’s illustrious career spans over four decades, during which he has composed music for over a thousand films, leaving an indelible mark on both Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Born R. Gnanathesikan on 3 June 1943 in Pannaipuram, a village in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, Ilaiyaraaja began his musical journey at a young age. His work has not only captivated audiences across generations but also carried deep cultural and political resonance, often reflecting social themes and celebrations.