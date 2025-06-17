Nagarjuna confirms playing villian role in Rajanikanth's 'Coolie'

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna in an interview given to The Hollywood Reporter India said that he is playing the villain role in Rajanikanth's upcoming action-thriller 'Coolie' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

"I don't know what made Lokesh come to me, but the first question hje asked me was, Do you mind playing an antagonist? He told me that if that wasn't the cards at all, then we would just talk, have a cup of tea and he would go back. I told him that I was not against playing a negative role, but first had to listen to the script," Nagarjuna recalled.

But halfway through listening to Lokesh narration, I was hooked, the actor said.

"In a word I can say my role in 'Coolie' is liberating," the actor added.

'Coolie' recently wrapped its shooting and boast a stellar caste including Kannada superstar Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Mollywood actor Soubin Shahir. Anirudh Ravichander composes music for the project which is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna's 'Kubera', along with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled for release on June 20. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao of Amigos Creations.