Rajinikanth charges over Rs 260 crore and Nagarjuna Akkineni Rs 24 crore for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'

Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated project, Coolie, is all set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, and the buzz surrounding it is only growing. With a colossal budget of Rs. 400 crore, this action-packed thriller promises to be a spectacle, and fans are already eagerly awaiting its release.
The film is directed by the renowned Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for his larger-than-life cinematic style. According to a report by News18, the director is commanding a staggering Rs. 60 crore for his services, a sharp hike from his last film.
However, it's none other than Rajinikanth himself who has captured headlines for his astronomical fees. At the age of 72, the Tamil superstar is reportedly pocketing anywhere between Rs. 260-280 crore for Coolie, making him Asia’s highest-paid actor.
This remarkable figure eclipses the earnings of international stars like Aamir Khan and Jackie Chan.
The film also features senior actor Nagarjuna, who is said to have increased his fees for this star-studded project. He is reportedly charging Rs. 24 crore for his role as Simon in the film.
Other notable actors starring in Coolie include Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra Rao, who have maintained their usual fee for this high-budget film.
In a special cameo, Bollywood’s Aamir Khan will be seen in the film, with reports suggesting his fee to be between Rs. 25-30 crore.
Pooja Hegde, who recently delivered a hit with Retro, will also make a cameo appearance in a song, for which she is reportedly receiving Rs. 2 crore, according to Siasat.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie promises a memorable musical experience, with the score composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander.
In other exciting news, the makers have begun a 100-day countdown to the film’s release, dropping a tantalising new promo that has only added to the growing anticipation.
With such a stellar cast, impressive paychecks, and an ever-increasing fanbase, Coolie is poised to set new records at the box office come August 14, 2025.