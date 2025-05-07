Rajinikanth charges over Rs 260 crore and Nagarjuna Akkineni Rs 24 crore for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'

Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated project, Coolie, is all set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, and the buzz surrounding it is only growing. With a colossal budget of Rs. 400 crore, this action-packed thriller promises to be a spectacle, and fans are already eagerly awaiting its release.

The film is directed by the renowned Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for his larger-than-life cinematic style. According to a report by News18, the director is commanding a staggering Rs. 60 crore for his services, a sharp hike from his last film.

However, it's none other than Rajinikanth himself who has captured headlines for his astronomical fees. At the age of 72, the Tamil superstar is reportedly pocketing anywhere between Rs. 260-280 crore for Coolie, making him Asia’s highest-paid actor.

This remarkable figure eclipses the earnings of international stars like Aamir Khan and Jackie Chan.