Despite SC relief, Karnataka distributor reluctant to release 'Thug Life'

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court might have ordered the release of Thug Life in Karnataka but the distributor has said that he won't release the movie.

Venkatesh Kamalakar, who had acquired the Karnataka distribution rights under VR Films, confirmed that the film will not be released in the state — at least not by him.

"We are not planning to release, and we will not release. We had taken the distribution rights for Thug Life but couldn’t proceed earlier due to the issues already known," he said.

When asked if a delayed release was still on the cards, Venkatesh explained: "It's already been two weeks. The film is underperforming everywhere, collections are falling, and multiplexes are not enthusiastic. They're now offering only 30% of what we originally expected."

Financial complications are reportedly another reason for the standoff. A reliable source revealed that the producer has yet to repay a substantial advance — running into crores — to the distributor. The settlement remains pending.

While Venkatesh declined to comment on the business terms, he noted: "If the production house wants to release the film directly, they can go through another distributor. But they can only take that call after the settlement is made."

Asked if another distributor could step in, he responded firmly:

"No. Without our confirmation, they cannot distribute it. We haven’t received any intimation from the producers or multiplex chains about a Karnataka release. And to be honest, we’re not interested anymore."