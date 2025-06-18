Karnataka assures SC of security if Kamal Haasan’s 'Thug Life' movie is released in state

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court it would ensure law and order and provide security to all stakeholders if actor Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life is released in the state. The assurance came in a detailed affidavit submitted in response to the court’s directive a day earlier.

"In the event the producers of the film decide to release the movie in the State of Karnataka, the state government is duty bound and will give protection and security for such release and for the people connected therewith, including the cast, director, producers, the exhibitors, and the audience," the affidavit stated.

The top court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bengaluru resident M Mahesh Reddy, who alleged that the film, despite receiving a CBFC certificate, was effectively barred from release in Karnataka due to threats from fringe groups and the inaction of the authorities.

A two-judge vacation bench of the Supreme Court is expected to hear the matter on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the vacation bench led by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan on Tuesday had pulled up the state government, saying the rule of law must prevail. “Mob and vigilantes cannot be allowed to take to the streets. Rule of law has to be established and guns cannot be put to people’s heads to stop them from watching the movie,” the bench observed. It said once a film is certified by the CBFC, it must be allowed to release across the country.

The Karnataka government, in its three-page response, pointed to a letter issued by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on May 30, expressing displeasure over Haasan’s remarks at a promotional event, where he allegedly said Kannada was born from Tamil. The chamber had sought an apology from the actor.