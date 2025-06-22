'Jana Nayagan' First Roar: Vijay plays a super-cop in this H Vinoth directorial

As Vijay turns 51 today, the makers of his next and last film, Jana Nayagan, dropped a glimpse, which also serves as a character revelation.

The over one-minute glimpse shows Vijay donning khaki and trying to quell a riot situation in a manner that suits him better.

With this confirmation of his character, Jana Nayagan would be the fourth film where Vijay plays a cop, following his previous roles as a police officer in Pokkiri (2007), Jilla (2014), and Theri (2016).

Directed by H Vinoth in his first collaboration with Vijay, Jana Nayagan is said to be a political action film which will be his final film project before his full-fledged entry into politics. It went on floors in October 2024, and no other plot details have been revealed by the makers. Reportedly, Vijay has also completed shooting his portions for the film.

Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, and Narain. The film reunites Vijay with Prakash Raj after Varisu, Pooja Hegde after Beast, and Gautham Vasudev Menon after Leo. The film also reportedly stars actor Revathy as Vijay's mother. Revathi's previous collaboration with Vijay was in the 2002 film Thamizhan, where she played his sister.

Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana and co-produced by Lohith N K and Jagadish Palanisamy. The film will be released in theatres on January 9, 2026, for the Pongal festival season.